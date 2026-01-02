AMERICAS
Venezuela frees 88 more detainees held after post-election protests
Government says releases follow case reviews ordered by Maduro, meanwhile NGOs question figures as hundreds remain behind bars.
January 2, 2026

Venezuela’s government has freed 88 more people detained after protests that followed the country’s July 2024 election, marking the second mass release in as many weeks amid mounting pressure from the United States.

The New Year’s Day release follows the government’s announcement that 99 people were freed on December 26, bringing the total number of detainees released over the past two weeks to 187.

"These actions are part of the comprehensive review process of cases ordered by President Nicolas Maduro," the government said in a statement.

The Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners, a Venezuelan non-governmental organisation, said it had verified the release of at least 55 detainees, with all but one freed from Tocoron prison in central Venezuela.

Following the December 26 announcement, several rights groups questioned whether the number of prisoners released matched official claims.

Tensions

The releases come as pressure intensifies from the administration of US President Donald Trump, who has said it would be "smart" for Maduro to leave power.

Washington has recently increased its military presence in the Caribbean, carried out strikes on boats near Venezuela’s coast that it alleges were involved in drug trafficking, and seized two Venezuelan crude oil tankers.

Caracas has repeatedly rejected US actions, accusing Washington of interference and economic warfare.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
