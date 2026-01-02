Venezuela’s government has freed 88 more people detained after protests that followed the country’s July 2024 election, marking the second mass release in as many weeks amid mounting pressure from the United States.

The New Year’s Day release follows the government’s announcement that 99 people were freed on December 26, bringing the total number of detainees released over the past two weeks to 187.

"These actions are part of the comprehensive review process of cases ordered by President Nicolas Maduro," the government said in a statement.

The Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners, a Venezuelan non-governmental organisation, said it had verified the release of at least 55 detainees, with all but one freed from Tocoron prison in central Venezuela.

Following the December 26 announcement, several rights groups questioned whether the number of prisoners released matched official claims.