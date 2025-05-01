Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has issued a comprehensive statement calling for greater regional and international support for Syria’s political transition and reconstruction, following what it describes as a “new period” in the country’s history after the fall of the Assad regime.

Thursday’s statement emphasises that the Syrian people are striving to overcome the trauma of a 14-year conflict and must be empowered to shape their future through a political process led by Syrians themselves.

Ankara underlined that Syria’s recent steps to reintegrate into regional and global diplomacy should be supported. It warned that continued isolation and sanctions could jeopardise fragile stability, adding that broader diplomatic and economic engagement—including the removal of sanctions—is essential for lasting peace.

Türkiye framed this as both a humanitarian and strategic necessity, stating that the only viable way to eliminate instability risks is through “more support and deeper engagement.”

Türkiye’s Syria vision: Unity, security, and reconstruction

The backbone of Türkiye’s Syria policy, according to the statement, rests on preserving the country’s territorial integrity, eliminating terrorist threats, achieving national reconciliation, and supporting reconstruction through the lifting of sanctions. Türkiye reaffirmed its stance against any initiative that undermines Syria’s sovereignty or enables the survival of armed groups and separatist actors outside the authority of the state.

The statement noted a decrease in military activity in southern Syria, where armed factions are reportedly being integrated into a new national army. However, it acknowledged that localised clashes still occur, often triggered by provocations.

Tensions over activities of YPG/PYD terrorists

Türkiye raised concerns about the evolving relationship between the Syrian government and the YPG/PYD-dominated SDF, referencing a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides. It also criticised a conference held by the YPG/PYD terrorist organisation in Qamishli on April 26, saying the messages delivered there were inconsistent with the SDF-Damascus agreement.

Ankara reiterated its support for Syria’s unity and warned against any arrangement that enables separatist agendas.

The YPG/PYD is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation, which is responsible for the deaths of over 40 thousand people, mostly civilians, including children.

A new Syrian constitution must guarantee equality