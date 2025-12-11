Israel has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a reprimand after he criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about his contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Israeli media.
Channel 7 reported on Wednesday that the Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned Yevgen Korniychuk following an interview he gave to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily in which he criticised Netanyahu's statements regarding his conversations with Putin.
According to the daily, Yuval Fuchs, deputy director-general for Eurasian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the ambassador that "his comments were entirely unacceptable and deviated from diplomatic protocol."
"Moreover, the ambassador's remarks ignore Israel's clear position since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine – a position demonstrated, among other things, by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar's visit to Kiev this year and Israel's votes at the United Nations," Fuchs added.
'Personal relationship'
In its statement cited by Channel 7, the Foreign Ministry said that Fuchs expressed hope that the ambassador's comments would align with the two countries' shared desire to continue strengthening their cooperation.
On Monday, Netanyahu told the Knesset about his "personal relationship" with Putin, saying he speaks with him "on a regular basis" to serve Israel's "vital interests," including the defence of its northern border.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian ambassador responded to Netanyahu's statements, saying he "was surprised by Netanyahu's remarks."