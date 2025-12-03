Türkiye’s economy expanded 3.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, marking the country’s 21st consecutive quarter of growth and placing it fourth among OECD economies, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday in a parliamentary address in Ankara.
Erdogan also announced an all-time tourism record, with $50 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2025 — a 1.6 percent rise in visitor numbers compared with last year.
Türkiye’s credit risk premium (CDS) has fallen to 233 basis points, the lowest level in seven years, he added, saying November’s inflation reading of 0.87 percent and a sharp drop in core goods inflation to around 18 percent were “encouraging signs” for the government’s disinflation programme.
Growing trade ties with Africa
On foreign relations, Erdogan said Türkiye’s trade with Africa had grown from $5 billion to $37 billion in two decades, with a target of $50 billion.
Turkish companies have invested $10 billion and completed over 2,000 projects worth $97 billion across the continent, he noted.
Turkish Airlines now flies to 64 destinations in 41 African countries, one of the continent’s largest networks.
The president also declared 2026 a landmark year for diplomacy, with Türkiye set to host COP31, the NATO Summit, and the 13th Organization of Turkic States Summit.
Erdogan highlighted defence advances as well, noting the November 29 test of the KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft, which he said became the first UCAV capable of hitting an air target beyond visual range, giving Türkiye “a strategic advantage” in air defence.