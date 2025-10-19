The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Sunday that it had located the remains of an Israeli hostage and would hand it over today “when field conditions permit.”

In a statement, the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, warned that any renewed Israeli escalation “will hinder search, digging and recovery operations.”

“This would delay Israel’s recovery of its dead,” it added.

The Israeli army launched air strikes in the southern city of Rafah and the central town of Al-Zawayda on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Hamas already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 13 more hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement.