An 18-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire on Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip, in what medical sources and witnesses described as a violation of the October 10 ceasefire.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Sabri al-Adham, was shot in the town of Jabalia, an area that lies outside zones currently controlled by Israeli forces under the ceasefire arrangement, a medical source told Anadolu.

Witnesses said Israeli troops stationed inside areas under their control in northern Gaza opened fire across the demarcation line into Jabalia, striking the teenager. No clashes were reported in the area at the time of the shooting.

Related TRT World - UNGA presses Israel to open Gaza to unhindered humanitarian relief

Continued Israeli attacks

The killing came amid continued Israeli military activity elsewhere in the enclave.

Witnesses said Israeli helicopters fired indiscriminately at eastern areas of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Saturday, though no injuries were reported in those incidents.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces also carried out air strikes and heavy artillery shelling on several parts of Gaza that remain under Israeli occupation, according to local accounts.

Residents said the army continued to demolish what remains of residential buildings in those areas, further deepening the destruction left by more than two years of war.