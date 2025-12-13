An 18-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire on Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip, in what medical sources and witnesses described as a violation of the October 10 ceasefire.
The victim, identified as Mohammad Sabri al-Adham, was shot in the town of Jabalia, an area that lies outside zones currently controlled by Israeli forces under the ceasefire arrangement, a medical source told Anadolu.
Witnesses said Israeli troops stationed inside areas under their control in northern Gaza opened fire across the demarcation line into Jabalia, striking the teenager. No clashes were reported in the area at the time of the shooting.
Continued Israeli attacks
The killing came amid continued Israeli military activity elsewhere in the enclave.
Witnesses said Israeli helicopters fired indiscriminately at eastern areas of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Saturday, though no injuries were reported in those incidents.
Earlier in the day, Israeli forces also carried out air strikes and heavy artillery shelling on several parts of Gaza that remain under Israeli occupation, according to local accounts.
Residents said the army continued to demolish what remains of residential buildings in those areas, further deepening the destruction left by more than two years of war.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli ceasefire violations have killed at least 383 Palestinians and wounded 1,002 others since the truce took effect in October. The ministry did not provide a breakdown of incidents but said civilians continue to be exposed to lethal force despite the agreement.
Attacks hamper aid operations
The October 10 ceasefire was intended to halt hostilities and pave the way for humanitarian relief and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, much of which has been reduced to rubble.
Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that ongoing military actions, even at a lower intensity, are undermining civilian safety and recovery prospects.
Since the start of Israel’s offensive in October 2023, more than 70,300 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed, and over 171,000 injured, according to Gaza health authorities.
Large swathes of the enclave’s housing, infrastructure and basic services have been destroyed, leaving hundreds of thousands displaced and reliant on humanitarian assistance.
Despite the ceasefire, residents and officials in Gaza say sporadic attacks, gunfire and air activity continue to pose daily risks, raising concerns about the durability of the truce and the protection of civilians on the ground.