Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s press conference alongside joint chief’s chairman Dan Caine bore little resemblance to Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld’s briefing at the outset of the 2003 Iraq war, when US forces rapidly spread across the country.

This time, the two top defence officials confronted a far more formidable adversary - one that launched hundreds of missile salvos at American forces in the region, Israeli cities as well as US bases in Kuwait to Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan and Iraq.

Caine acknowledged that additional troops and weapons would be deployed to the region to confront Iran, suggesting current force levels may not be sufficient.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” Hegseth said at the news conference.

“We set the terms of this war from start to finish. Our ambitions are not utopian. They are realistic, scoped to our interests and the defense of our people and our allies,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, ahead of the Pentagon briefing, reports emerged that three US warplanes had gone down in Kuwait, incidents the Pentagon attributed to friendly fire.

While the circumstances remain unclear, the episode underscored the risks of a rapidly intensifying confrontation.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned on ending “forever wars,” acknowledged American fatalities and warned that further casualties were possible as the conflict unfolded.

For some analysts, however, the central question is not battlefield capability but endurance.

“The key point is that Washington can sustain the war in three different senses, and the ceiling is political and economic long before it is purely military,” Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King’s College London and director of MENA Analytica, tells TRT World.

In military terms, the United States retains the capacity to keep forces in the region for months and to conduct a lower-tempo air and maritime campaign if it chooses.

The greater vulnerability, Krieg argues, lies in political tolerance at home and mounting anxiety among Gulf partners as Iranian attacks raise the risk of prolonged disruption to shipping lanes and airspace.

Off-ramp or long war

That political and economic ceiling becomes even more visible in the Gulf.

Shortly after hostilities began, Iran warned that any vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz would be targeted, effectively threatening to close the narrow waterway through which roughly 20 percent of global oil supplies transit.

Even without a full blockade, prolonged disruption would rattle energy markets, raise prices and quickly translate into domestic political pressure in the United States and beyond.