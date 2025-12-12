Lebanon has received warnings from unnamed Arab and international parties indicating that Israel is preparing to launch a wide-scale incursion against the country, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said.

Beirut is intensifying its diplomatic contacts "to protect Lebanon and its facilities from any potential strike", Raggi said in statements carried by Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) on Friday.

On Thursday evening, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that the Israeli army has "completed preparations in recent weeks for a wide attack on Hezbollah-linked sites if the Lebanese government and army fail to meet their commitment to dismantle the group's weapons by the end of 2025".

Israel "has informed the US that it will act on its own to disarm Hezbollah if this is not done effectively, even if it leads to days of fighting or a renewal of clashes on the northern front", the broadcaster quoted a senior, unnamed security official.

Raggi clarified that "the ongoing meetings within the mechanism committee are not traditional negotiations with Israel".

The mechanism committee was established under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, in effect since late November 2024. It is tasked with monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire and includes Lebanon, France, Israel, the US and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

"We are seeking a return to the Armistice Agreement with Israel, while a peace treaty remains far off at this stage," the Lebanese foreign minister said.

In the same context, he said: "Hezbollah's weapons have demonstrated limited effectiveness in operations supporting Gaza and in defending Lebanon."