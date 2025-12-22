At least 411 Palestinians have been killed and 1,112 others wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since a ceasefire took effect on October 10, according to Gaza’s government media office.

In a statement issued on Monday, the office said it had documented 875 Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

These included 265 incidents of direct gunfire at civilians, 49 military incursions into residential areas, 421 shelling attacks, and 150 cases of home demolitions.

The office accused Israel of failing to meet its humanitarian obligations under the agreement, saying only 17,819 aid trucks had entered Gaza out of the 42,800 shipments agreed upon.

That amounts to an average of 244 trucks per day, far below the 600 daily deliveries stipulated in the deal, representing a compliance rate of just 41 percent, the statement said.

Fuel deliveries were also sharply limited, with only 394 fuel trucks allowed into Gaza out of 3,650 agreed under the ceasefire.

'Deep and unprecedented humanitarian crisis'