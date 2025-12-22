At least 411 Palestinians have been killed and 1,112 others wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since a ceasefire took effect on October 10, according to Gaza’s government media office.
In a statement issued on Monday, the office said it had documented 875 Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.
These included 265 incidents of direct gunfire at civilians, 49 military incursions into residential areas, 421 shelling attacks, and 150 cases of home demolitions.
The office accused Israel of failing to meet its humanitarian obligations under the agreement, saying only 17,819 aid trucks had entered Gaza out of the 42,800 shipments agreed upon.
That amounts to an average of 244 trucks per day, far below the 600 daily deliveries stipulated in the deal, representing a compliance rate of just 41 percent, the statement said.
Fuel deliveries were also sharply limited, with only 394 fuel trucks allowed into Gaza out of 3,650 agreed under the ceasefire.
'Deep and unprecedented humanitarian crisis'
This represents an average of five trucks per day, compared with the agreed 50.
"This means the occupation has complied with only 10 percent of the agreed fuel quantities," the office said, warning that the shortage has left hospitals, bakeries, and water and sewage facilities "almost completely out of service" and intensified civilian suffering.
The media office warned of a "deep and unprecedented humanitarian crisis" in Gaza, saying Israel refuses to open crossings or allow the entry of tents, mobile homes, caravans, and other shelter materials.
It said these restrictions amounted to "a blatant violation of the agreement and international humanitarian law."
According to the statement, Israel’s "arbitrary policies" have contributed to the collapse of 46 damaged buildings during recent winter storms, resulting in the deaths of 15 Palestinians.
The office called on mediators and the international community to ensure the immediate and safe flow of humanitarian aid and fuel, and to allow the entry of shelter materials as outlined in the ceasefire agreement.
It said such steps were essential to confront what it described as an escalating humanitarian disaster in Gaza.