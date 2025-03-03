TÜRKİYE
UN veto power a must now for one Islamic nation — Erdogan
“The time has long come for global decision-making mechanisms to adapt to the changing realities of the world,” says Turkish President.
March 3, 2025

Turkish President Erdogan has said that muslims who constitute a quarter of the world's population must be represented in the global decision-making processes as they deserve.

Erdogan said, “The presence of an Islamic country with veto power in the UN Security Council is a necessity, rather than a need.”

“Our struggle, guided by the principle that "the world is bigger than five," is aimed at building a more inclusive structure to replace the global system that perpetuates problems," he said, adding: “The time has long come for global decision-making mechanisms to adapt to the changing realities of the world.”

"Israel will not find the peace it seeks without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with territorial integrity based on the 1967 borders,” Erdogan also warned.

"As if their calls for annexation of the West Bank were not enough, Israeli government ministers are playing with fire with provocations targeting Al Aqsa Mosque," he added, reiterating that the historic Jerusalem mosque is a “red line” for Türkiye.

Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Europe's security without Türkiye is unimaginable.

Türkiye sees its EU membership process as "strategic priority," as it is an “inseparable part of Europe," Erdogan said in an address to foreign ambassadors serving in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"It is becoming increasingly impossible for Europe to continue as a global actor without Türkiye taking its rightful place," he said during an iftar meal, the end of the daytime fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

SOURCE:AA
