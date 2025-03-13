WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu accuses Shin Bet chief of 'Mafia-style' blackmail
Facing ICC arrest warrants for war crimes and mounting criticism over the October 7 security failures, Netanyahu is accused of deflecting blame onto Shin Bet and other officials to avoid accountability.
Shin Bet is the Israel Security Agency, and Netanyahu blamed it for its failure in October 7 surprise blitz by resistance group Hamas. / AP
March 13, 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Shin Bet’s Ronen Bar of "blackmail" after Bar's predecessor, Nadav Argaman, said he is sitting on a trove of information on the premier and that he would share it with the public.

"Never, in the entire history of Israel and in the entire history of democracies, has the former head of the secret organisation carried out live blackmail threats against a sitting prime minister," Netanyahu said on X on Thursday.

"This crime joins a whole campaign of blackmail with threats through media briefings in recent days, conducted by the current head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar."

Netanyahu claimed that the goal of this is to prevent him from rebuilding the organisation, which he blamed for October 7.

"Let it be clear: Mafia-style criminal threats will not deter me. I will do what is necessary to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel," he added 

'Devoid of any truth'

The agency responded to Netanyahu's accusations, saying it devotes all its efforts to security.

Shin Bet is the Israel Security Agency, and Netanyahu blamed it for its failure in October 7 surprise blitz by resistance group Hamas.

Argaman, who served in the position from May 2016 to October 2021, claimed in an interview with Channel 12 that Netanyahu sought to “buy peace [in Gaza] with Qatari money” in 2018, but the plan ultimately backfired.

SOURCE:TRT World
