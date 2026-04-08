WAR ON IRAN
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Erdogan warns of 'sabotage' in Iran ceasefire during Trump call
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the two-week truce with Iran, pledging Türkiye’s continued support for diplomatic efforts alongside friendly countries.
Erdogan warns of 'sabotage' in Iran ceasefire during Trump call
Erdogan said the two-week window after a tense 40-day period provides a key chance to pursue lasting peace. / Reuters Archive
20 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss the recently announced ceasefire with Iran and broader regional developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has said.

According to a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday, the two leaders reviewed the latest situation in the region, with a focus on the ceasefire declared Tuesday night.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the truce, noting that the two-week window following a difficult 40-day period offered an important opportunity to advance toward a permanent peace agreement.

He stressed the need to make effective use of this period and warned against any actions that could undermine the process.

The Turkish president also underlined that Türkiye would continue to increase its support for diplomatic efforts carried out with friendly and brotherly countries, particularly Pakistan, aimed at achieving a resolution.

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US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the 10-point proposal delivered to the US through Pakistani mediation includes a key US commitment to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.

The proposal also includes paying compensation to Iran, withdrawing US combat forces from the region, and ending the war on all fronts, including against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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SOURCE:AA
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