Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss the recently announced ceasefire with Iran and broader regional developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has said.

According to a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday, the two leaders reviewed the latest situation in the region, with a focus on the ceasefire declared Tuesday night.

Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the truce, noting that the two-week window following a difficult 40-day period offered an important opportunity to advance toward a permanent peace agreement.

He stressed the need to make effective use of this period and warned against any actions that could undermine the process.

The Turkish president also underlined that Türkiye would continue to increase its support for diplomatic efforts carried out with friendly and brotherly countries, particularly Pakistan, aimed at achieving a resolution.