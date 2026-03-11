TÜRKİYE
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Erdogan vows Türkiye stands for peace, urges ceasefire as Iran war escalates
"We are trying to extinguish fire before flames grow larger, before the ring of fire spreads further, before more lives are harmed and more blood is shed," Turkish President Erdogan stresses.
Erdogan vows Türkiye stands for peace, urges ceasefire as Iran war escalates
“We are trying to extinguish the fire before the flames grow larger," Erdogan says. / AA
March 11, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara's stance regarding Iran is "clear", adding Türkiye is always on the side of peace, not war.

Noting the country's efforts for a ceasefire in Iran, Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara is making "intensive efforts to ensure guns fall silent, a ceasefire is achieved, and talks resume."

“We are trying to extinguish the fire before the flames grow larger, before the ring of fire spreads further, and before more lives are harmed and more blood is shed," he stressed.

Slamming the Israeli administration's actions, Erdogan said: "Even Israelis, spending nights in shelters, now say (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is their biggest disaster since the Holocaust."

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The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, which have killed more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as over 150 schoolgirls.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

RelatedTRT World - End US-Israeli war on Iran before it engulfs entire region, President Erdogan warns
SOURCE:AA
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