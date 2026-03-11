Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara's stance regarding Iran is "clear", adding Türkiye is always on the side of peace, not war.

Noting the country's efforts for a ceasefire in Iran, Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara is making "intensive efforts to ensure guns fall silent, a ceasefire is achieved, and talks resume."

“We are trying to extinguish the fire before the flames grow larger, before the ring of fire spreads further, and before more lives are harmed and more blood is shed," he stressed.

Slamming the Israeli administration's actions, Erdogan said: "Even Israelis, spending nights in shelters, now say (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is their biggest disaster since the Holocaust."