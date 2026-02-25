POLITICS
Iran negotiators arrive in Geneva for high-stakes US nuclear talks
The meeting comes after Donald Trump warned of Iran's "sinister nuclear ambitions" and ordered a massive military buildup in the Gulf.
An Iranian delegation arrives in Geneva for high-stakes talks with the US. / Reuters
5 hours ago

An Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Geneva for talks with the United States, as Tehran and Washington prepare for negotiations aimed at averting fresh conflict.

Iran's government said Araghchi and his team reached the Swiss city on Wednesday for discussions scheduled for the following day.

The delegation met Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi to present Iran's position on sanctions relief and the nuclear issue, according to Iranian state media.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has struck an upbeat tone ahead of the talks.

"We have a favourable outlook for the negotiations," he said, adding that Tehran is working under the guidance of the supreme leader to move beyond the current "neither war nor peace" situation.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened strikes if Iran fails to reach a deal on its atomic programme.

In his State of the Union address, he accused Tehran of pursuing "sinister nuclear ambitions" and warned he would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei rejected the accusation as "simply the repetition of 'big lies'".

Vice President JD Vance said Trump has "a number of other tools at his disposal" and urged Iran to take Washington's warnings "seriously".

The US Treasury Department announced fresh sanctions targeting more than 30 individuals, entities and vessels accused of enabling “illicit Iranian petroleum sales” and weapons production.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration would continue “maximum pressure” to curb Iran's weapons capabilities.

The two sides held five rounds of nuclear talks last year, but negotiations stalled after Israel's attack on Iran triggered a 12-day conflict that Washington briefly joined.

In recent weeks, the US has deployed two aircraft carrier groups and additional warplanes to the region.

Iran has said it would respond firmly to any attack.

