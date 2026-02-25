An Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Geneva for talks with the United States, as Tehran and Washington prepare for negotiations aimed at averting fresh conflict.

Iran's government said Araghchi and his team reached the Swiss city on Wednesday for discussions scheduled for the following day.

The delegation met Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi to present Iran's position on sanctions relief and the nuclear issue, according to Iranian state media.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has struck an upbeat tone ahead of the talks.

"We have a favourable outlook for the negotiations," he said, adding that Tehran is working under the guidance of the supreme leader to move beyond the current "neither war nor peace" situation.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened strikes if Iran fails to reach a deal on its atomic programme.

In his State of the Union address, he accused Tehran of pursuing "sinister nuclear ambitions" and warned he would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy, but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.