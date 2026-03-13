The remains of 84 Iranian sailors killed in a US strike in international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka are being returned to their home country, Sri Lankan officials said on Friday.

So far, 45 bodies from a cold-storage facility in Galle, a city in southern Sri Lanka, have been transported to Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in preparation for airlifting, the Daily Mirror reported, citing officials.

Galle Chief Magistrate Sameera Dodangoda on Wednesday ordered hospital authorities to hand over the sailors' bodies to the Iranian Embassy in Colombo.

The sailors were among those killed when a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean earlier this month. The Sri Lankan Navy launched a rescue mission following the incident.

Iran’s military said 104 sailors were killed in the attack. Sri Lankan authorities said they recovered 84 bodies from the water and rescued 32 sailors, while others remain missing.

Days later, Sri Lanka evacuated 208 crew members from a second Iranian vessel, IRIS Bushehr, after the ship requested assistance from Colombo.

Both vessels had been returning from the Milan Peace 2026 naval drills in India.