A group of illegal armed settlers, backed by Israeli forces, attacked residents near the village of Al-Minya, southeast of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, and fired live bullets at them, wounding three in the lower limbs, Zayed Kawazbeh, head of the village council, told the official news agency Wafa.

The injured were hospitalised for medical attention.

Kawazbeh said illegal settlers also brought their livestock to graze among Palestinian olive trees, describing the move as “a deliberate provocation aimed at displacing residents and seizing lands adjacent to nearby settlements.”

He added that Israeli forces were present at the scene and provided protection to the illegal settlers, heightening fear and tension among villagers.

The attack came shortly after illegal settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives in the village of Burin, south of Nablus, and assaulted several of them.

Another settler attack was reported against Palestinian farmers and foreign supporters during an olive-picking activity on Mount Qamas, east of Beita town in Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to Wafa, illegal settlers set fire to several olive trees and stole some bags of harvested crops from the area.

Illegal settlers also raided the Khirbet Makhul community in the northern Jordan Valley, spreading fear among children and women, the news agency said.

The highest level of illegal settler attacks