As the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies with the US President Donald Trump demanding Tehran’s ‘unconditional surrender’ and issuing stark threats against Iran’s leadership , China has stepped up its diplomatic efforts – condemning Tel Aviv’s military strikes and Washington’s escalating rhetoric, and warning of grave consequences if the violence spirals into a wider regional war.

Chinese experts say a collapse of government in Tehran — an outcome many believe Israel, and even the US, ultimately seeks — would trigger regional chaos, disrupt vital energy supplies, and jeopardise Beijing’s extensive interests in the Middle East.

In a video interview with TRT World, Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Beijing-based Taihe Institute and founder of Asia Narratives, described the prospect of the Iranian government’s fall as a “nightmare scenario” for Beijing.

“Forty-five percent of China’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz,” Tangen said. “Regional chaos and disrupted oil flows would have a huge impact on China’s energy lifeline and strategic interests. Beyond that, it would create a massive power vacuum and threaten China’s Belt and Road investments across the region.”

China purchases about 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports. In March, Iranian oil made up 16 percent of China’s seaborne crude imports, according to Kpler data as reported by Reuters.

Jian Gao, a professor at Shanghai International Studies University, and visiting fellow of China Forum at Center for International Strategy and Security Studies at Tsinghua University echoed this alarm, describing Israel’s initial attack on Iran as “a very obvious invasion of sovereignty.”

“This is absolutely a very serious violation of the United Nations Charter. There is a large possibility this kind of attack could escalate into a large-scale or full-scale war in the very near future — this is not what China wishes to see,” he told TRT World.

China intensifies diplomatic push, condemns Israeli attacks

Tangen’s and Gao’s remarks come as Beijing has repeatedly denounced Israel’s actions in its official remarks. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking to both his Israeli and Iranian counterparts last week, called Israel’s attacks a violation of international law and warned they could plunge the Middle East into deeper turmoil.

“China clearly opposes Israel’s attack on Iran with military force in violation of international law,” Wang told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. “The urgent task is to immediately take measures to avoid escalation and return to diplomacy.”

In a call with Iran’s foreign minister, Wang went further, condemning Israel for violating Iran’s sovereignty and warning of the dangerous precedent set by targeting nuclear facilities.

Jianlu Bi, a Beijing-based current affairs commentator, told TRT World that China has been consistent in opposing actions that exacerbate the conflict.

“From the outset, Beijing has voiced profound concern over the escalating tensions, opposing any infringement on Iran’s sovereignty and calling for immediate measures to ‘put the brakes on’ the conflict and cool down the tension.”

Beijing has also moved to protect its citizens, evacuating hundreds from both Iran and Israel amid mounting security risks.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Wednesday said China has evacuated 791 citizens from Iran “with the support of neighbouring countries” and is relocating over 1,000 more. He noted that Chinese embassies, including those in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, are assisting at border crossings, and some nationals have already been safely evacuated from Israel.

Limited options, but growing alarm

While China has condemned the attacks and called for restraint, Tangen noted that Beijing is unlikely to move beyond diplomatic engagement for now, even if the US decides to join Israel in attacking Iran.

“China will see a US-Israel strike on Iran as reckless escalation — a dangerous violation of the UN Charter,” Tangen said. “But China does not want direct confrontation with the US. It will stick to urging de-escalation, seeking to project itself as a responsible global power.”