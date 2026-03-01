MIDDLE EAST
'We voted for America First and ZERO wars': Trump's Iran strike sparks backlash from MAGA base
Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson calls US-Israel attacks on Iran "absolutely disgusting and evil," while Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Trump administration for breaking campaign promises about foreign wars.
Aftermath of a US-Israel strike on a school in Minab that killed over 100 children. / Reuters
March 1, 2026

​​​​​​US President Donald Trump's military attacks on Iran has drawn sharp criticism from prominent supporters of his MAGA base.

"Absolutely disgusting and evil," Tucker Carlson said about the joint US-Israel attack in an interview with ABC News. "This is going to shuffle the deck in a profound way."

"The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran??? How about ZERO you bunch of sick (expletive) liars. We voted for America First and ZERO wars," said former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, as she blasted the administration on US social media company X.

"We said ‘No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change!’ … Trump, (Vice President JD) Vance, basically the entire admin campaigned on it and promised to put America FIRST and Make America Great Again (MAGA)," she added.

Other MAGA figures joined the criticism, with podcaster Tim Pool and influencers Keith and Kevin Hodge writing, "President Trump has completely LIED to his voters, backstabbed our country and has disgraced his legacy beyond repair."

Some Republican lawmakers, including Representative Thomas Massie, denounced the strike as contrary to "America First," while Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman praised Trump for acting decisively against Iran’s nuclear threat, which Trump said could soon reach the US homeland.

The US and Israel attacked Tehran early Saturday, in the middle of negotiations about Iran's nuclear programme that had been continuing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

The US also struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran war last June.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
