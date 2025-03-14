POLITICS
2 min read
Türkiye's Head of Communications Altun calls for international solidarity with Palestinians
Fahrettin Altun emphasises Türkiye's commitment to the Palestinian cause under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, stating they will "continue to be the voice of the people of Gaza with determination."
00:00
Türkiye's Head of Communications Altun calls for international solidarity with Palestinians
Fahrettin Altun calls for solidarity with Gaza, urging people to support the Palestinian people. / AA
March 14, 2025

Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has described the ongoing situation in Palestine’s Gaza as "a black mark on human history" in a statement posted on social media platform X.

In his message on Friday, Altun highlighted the bombardment of civilians and the destruction of cities, calling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza a "deepening drama".

"As Türkiye, we continue to stand by the oppressed and be defenders of justice and human dignity," he wrote.

Altun emphasised Türkiye's commitment to the Palestinian cause under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, stating they will "continue to be the voice of the people of Gaza with determination."

He addressed the international community's response, saying: "To remain silent in the face of this oppression means losing humanity's conscience. The international community must now take responsibility and put an end to this injustice."

RECOMMENDED

His message concluded with a call for solidarity with Gaza, urging people to support the Palestinian people.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of the Israeli war in Gaza, with President Erdogan repeatedly calling for international intervention to address the humanitarian situation.

More than 48,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught was paused under the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, which took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices