Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska has recently taken steps hinting at a secessionist agenda, threatening the unity of Bosnia Herzegovina. His actions echo the divisive rhetoric of the 1990s, a period marked by the genocide committed against Muslim Bosniaks, for which some Serb officials were convicted.

The international community has widely condemned the actions of Dodik, and the European Union has sent an additional contingent of peacekeeping forces to the country.

Last week, the Republika Srpska, which is the Serb-majority entity of Bosnia Herzegovina, passed laws that essentially ban the country’s state-level security and judicial authorities from operating in the autonomous region, which covers nearly half of the Balkan state.

This measure of the Republika Srpska was mainly orchestrated by its President Milorad Dodik after a Bosnia Herzegovina court last month convicted him for undermining a 1995 peace agreement that keeps the ethnically divided country together.

The court ordered that he be sent to prison for one year and banned him from politics for six years for defying the decisions of EU’s High Representative for Bosnia, Christian Schmidt, who is responsible for implementing the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

After Republika Srpska barred Bosnian state-level operations in the Serb entity, Bosnian prosecutors issued arrest warrants for the top three officials of the Serb entity, including Dodik, on March 12.

Soon after, the Bosnian Serbs passed a constitution, which included articles violating Bosnia Herzegovina’s constitution.

“The tensions we are witnessing today in Bosnia and Herzegovina are the result of a long-term process,” says Ivan Ejub Kostic, Research Fellow at the Institute for Philosophy and Social Theory, University of Belgrade.

Dodik “has been working for over a decade and a half to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he says.

While the Bosnian court issued arrest warrants for him and other secessionist leaders, Kostic fears that the verdict “comes too late”, and he doubts that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s authorities are “capable of enforcing the ruling if it becomes final.”

What becomes of Dodik?

Across Bosnia and Herzegovina, “there is a justified concern” that Dodik should be brought to justice because “he has largely succeeded in his goal of creating a ‘state within a state’,” Kostic tells TRT World.