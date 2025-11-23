The UN climate change conference, COP30, has concluded in Brazil without a clear commitment to phase out fossil fuels, igniting immediate open protests from dozens of countries that warned that the summit's final draft undermines the global fight to limit warming to 1.5°C.

The draft agreement, proposed by the Brazilian presidency, notably failed to specifically mention the phase-out of oil, gas, and coal due to fierce resistance from major oil-producing nations and some emerging economies. Instead, the text commits nations only to accelerating climate action on a "voluntary" basis.

The omission led to a controversy on the floor of the final plenary session. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago temporarily suspended the meeting after delegations from the EU, Colombia, Panama, and Switzerland openly expressed their protest and raised flags objecting to the text.

When it resumed, he confirmed the approval of the texts despite the objections and complaints about the lack of opportunity for countries to express their opinions publicly.

"I'm sorry. I didn't see the flags," said do Lago.

More than 80 nations, including key players like Colombia, France and Spain, mobilised for the two-week summit to secure a clear roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels.

Related TRT World - EU rejects Brazil’s COP30 draft as fossil fuel row threatens to derail summit

Push back

Colombia was particularly outspoken in its dissent. Minister of Environment Irene Velez accused the summit of failing its core mission.

"Colombia will not accept a text that denies science, prevents the achievement of the 1.5°C target, and turns its back on people and life," said Velez.