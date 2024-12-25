An official from one of only two functioning hospitals in northern Gaza has said that Israeli forces were continuing to target his facility and urged the international community to intervene before "it is too late."

Hossam Abu Safiyeh, director of Kamal Adwan hospital in the city of Beit Lahia, described on Monday the situation at the medical facility as "extremely dangerous and terrifying" owing to shelling by Israeli forces.

Safiyeh reported that the hospital, which is currently treating 91 patients, had been targeted on Monday by Israeli drones.

"This morning, drones dropped bombs in the hospital's courtyards and on its roof," said Safiyeh in a statement.

"The shelling, which also destroyed nearby houses and buildings, did not stop throughout the night."

The shelling and bombardment have caused extensive damage to the hospital, Safiyeh added.

"Bullets hit the intensive care unit, the maternity ward, and the specialised surgery department causing fear among patients," he said, adding that a generator was also targeted.

"The world must understand that our hospital is being targeted with the intent to kill and forcibly displace the people inside.

"We face a constant threat every day. The shelling continues from all directions... The situation is extremely critical and requires urgent international intervention before it is too late," he said.

On Sunday, Safiyeh said he received orders to evacuate the hospital, but the military denied issuing such directives.