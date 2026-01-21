Spain's biggest train drivers' union on Wednesday called for a nationwide strike to demand assurances for the profession's safety after one of Europe's biggest train crashes left at least 42 dead and a second derailment killed a driver.

A commuter train derailed on Tuesday after a retaining wall collapsed onto the track during heavy rains near Barcelona, killing the driver and seriously injuring four passengers. A third derailment of a train on Barcelona's regional network, which left no injuries, was caused by a rock falling on the line during the same storm, rail network operator Adif said.

"We are going to demand criminal liability from those responsible for ensuring safety in the railway infrastructure," the train drivers' union SEMAF said in a statement.

Those accidents occurred just two days after the derailment of a high-speed train on Sunday near Adamuz in Cordoba province, about 360 km south of Madrid, which caused a collision with another train that killed 42, including the driver of the oncoming train.

SEMAF had warned Adif in a letter last August of severe wear and tear to the railway track where the two trains collided, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters, saying potholes, bumps, and imbalances in overhead power lines were causing frequent breakdowns and damaging the trains on several of the network's high-speed lines.

The strike is motivated by "the emotional state that the train drivers are experiencing right now following the death of two colleagues this week," Transport Minister Oscar Puente told Telecinco.

He said he would try to persuade the drivers to cancel their strike since two of the three derailments were caused by the weather and had nothing to do with the condition of the tracks.

Prising apart the carriage

Rescuers at the site of the Adamuz crash were prising apart the second carriage of the train belonging to state operator Renfe, which contained its cafeteria, to see if any more bodies could be found, the Andalusian regional government said in a statement.

Overnight, they had used cranes to remove one of the final carriages of the derailed train run by private consortium Iryo from the scene.