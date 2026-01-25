WORLD
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Social media posts alleging Turkish "support" for Daesh terrorists and violence against women are part of a deliberate disinformation campaign, Ankara says.
Türkiye debunks baseless misinformation. / AA
January 25, 2026

Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications’ Centre for Combating Disinformation (DMM) has debunked claims circulating on social media that Ankara “supports Daesh terrorists” and that such groups have committed violence against women, describing the allegations as “baseless.”

In a statement shared on X, the DMM on Sunday said that the images and posts making the claims were part of a deliberate disinformation campaign targeting Türkiye.

It stressed that the footage in question had been misrepresented.

According to the centre, the video shows female YPG terrorists who were fleeing clashes and surrendering to Arab tribal forces, not Daesh.

“The images and posts alleging that Türkiye supports Deash terrorists and that these terrorists are perpetrating violence against women are baseless,” the DMM said.

The centre underlined that Türkiye has been at the forefront of the fight against Daesh terrorists in the region, waging the strongest and most determined campaign against the group on the ground.

The centre called on the public to ignore what it described as manipulative and misleading content aimed at undermining Türkiye’s counterterrorism efforts and damaging its international standing.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye sends humanitarian aid to Syria amid YPG attacks

Clashes have continued despite a ceasefire Syria extended by 15 days on January 24, after a previous truce expired.

Earlier this month, Türkiye’s disinformation centre also rejected separate claims tying Ankara to the release of Daesh detainees in Syria, saying Türkiye has waged one of the strongest fights against the group.

