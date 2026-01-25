Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications’ Centre for Combating Disinformation (DMM) has debunked claims circulating on social media that Ankara “supports Daesh terrorists” and that such groups have committed violence against women, describing the allegations as “baseless.”

In a statement shared on X, the DMM on Sunday said that the images and posts making the claims were part of a deliberate disinformation campaign targeting Türkiye.

It stressed that the footage in question had been misrepresented.

According to the centre, the video shows female YPG terrorists who were fleeing clashes and surrendering to Arab tribal forces, not Daesh.

“The images and posts alleging that Türkiye supports Deash terrorists and that these terrorists are perpetrating violence against women are baseless,” the DMM said.