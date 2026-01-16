US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States has been holding discussions with NATO regarding Greenland, describing the Arctic territory as vital to US national security.

"NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland. We need Greenland for national security very badly," Trump told reporters on Friday.

"If we don't have it, we have a big hole in national security — especially when it comes to what we're doing in terms of the Golden Dome and all of the other things."

Trump did not provide details about the military or security initiatives he referenced, but said that Washington is actively engaging with the alliance on the issue.

"We're talking to NATO," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said he was considering using tariffs as leverage against countries that oppose US interests related to Greenland.

"I may do that for Greenland, too," he said, referring to a past exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he cited the threat of a sweeping 25 percent tariff to push for higher drug prices in France.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Trump told an event at the White House.