'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
US President Trump says Greenland is vital to national security and hints at tariffs as Denmark firmly rejects any sale of the Arctic territory.
Trump says alliance discussions are ongoing as he renews pressure over Greenland’s strategic importance. / Reuters
January 16, 2026

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States has been holding discussions with NATO regarding Greenland, describing the Arctic territory as vital to US national security.

"NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland. We need Greenland for national security very badly," Trump told reporters on Friday.

"If we don't have it, we have a big hole in national security — especially when it comes to what we're doing in terms of the Golden Dome and all of the other things."

Trump did not provide details about the military or security initiatives he referenced, but said that Washington is actively engaging with the alliance on the issue.

"We're talking to NATO," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said he was considering using tariffs as leverage against countries that oppose US interests related to Greenland.

"I may do that for Greenland, too," he said, referring to a past exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he cited the threat of a sweeping 25 percent tariff to push for higher drug prices in France.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Trump told an event at the White House.

Tariffs… potential punitive measures

Last week, Trump said the US must "acquire" Greenland to prevent Russia or China from gaining influence over the autonomous territory, which is part of Denmark.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

Senior Danish officials met US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

After the meeting, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said talks were "frank and constructive" but acknowledged that "fundamental disagreements" remain.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is in Copenhagen on Friday to discuss the concerns the people of Denmark and Greenland have about the Trump administration's acquisition threats.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
