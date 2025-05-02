President Donald Trump has said the US was in a "transition period" and was going to do "fantastically" while downplaying the impact any short-term recession may have.

When asked during an interview with NBC News on Friday whether it would be OK to have a recession in the short term, Trump said: "Look, yeah, it's — everything's OK. What we are — I said, this is a transition period. I think we're going to do fantastically."

Trump's comment on the US economy being in a transition period echoed comments he made earlier on Friday in a social media post, in which he also cited strong employment and reiterated his call for the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

"We are only in a transition stage, just getting started!" he said in a Truth Social post. The post followed the release of US data that showed job growth slowed marginally for April.

Pressed on whether the United States could dip into recession, Trump said, "Anything can happen."

"But I think we're going to have the greatest economy in the history of our country. I think we're going have the greatest economic boom in history," Trump said in excerpts of the interview, which will be aired in full on Sunday.