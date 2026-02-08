WORLD
1 min read
Iran's Pezeshkian calls nuke talks with US 'step forward' for Tehran
Iranian and US officials signalled progress in nuclear diplomacy while agreeing future talks could continue in Muscat, Oman
Iran's Pezeshkian calls nuke talks with US 'step forward' for Tehran
Iran's Pezeshkian highlighted that Tehran’s diplomacy continues despite heightened tensions with the US. [File photo] / AA
February 8, 2026

Talks between Iran and the United States, held with the support of regional countries, marked “a step forward,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday.​​​​​​​

“Dialogue has always been our strategy for achieving peaceful solutions,” Pezeshkian wrote on the US social media company X, stressing that Iran’s approach to the nuclear issue is based on “the rights guaranteed under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

The Iranian president added that the nation “responds to respect with respect but does not accept the language of force.”

Iran and the US resumed indirect nuclear diplomacy on Friday after weeks of heightened tensions, fueled by US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action against the country.

RECOMMENDED

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the talks as a “good start,” saying they could continue if the atmosphere of distrust is overcome.

He said it was agreed that the process would continue and that the sides could reconvene in Muscat, Oman, at a later date.

According to Araghchi, Iran’s missile programme is not subject to negotiations, now or in the future, describing it as a “defencive matter.”​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk