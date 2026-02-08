Talks between Iran and the United States, held with the support of regional countries, marked “a step forward,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday.​​​​​​​

“Dialogue has always been our strategy for achieving peaceful solutions,” Pezeshkian wrote on the US social media company X, stressing that Iran’s approach to the nuclear issue is based on “the rights guaranteed under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

The Iranian president added that the nation “responds to respect with respect but does not accept the language of force.”

Iran and the US resumed indirect nuclear diplomacy on Friday after weeks of heightened tensions, fueled by US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action against the country.