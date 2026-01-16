MIDDLE EAST
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
Syrian Defense Ministry has welcomed the terror group's decision to withdraw from positions along contact lines west of the Euphrates River.
Withdrawal announcement comes as Syrian forces open corridors and target declared terror hideouts. / AA
January 16, 2026

The ringleader of the YPG terror group has claimed the group will withdraw from areas west of the Euphrates River, as the Syrian Army has launched military operations in the region.

The terror group ringleader Ferhat Abdi Sahin has said in a statement that the withdrawal is intended to demonstrate "good faith" in complying with the terms of the March 10 agreement.

He has claimed that armed elements will begin pulling back to areas east of the Euphrates at 7 am local time on Saturday.

The Syrian army, on January 13, has declared areas west of the Euphrates under terrorist occupation, including Deir Hafir and Maskanah, as military zones.

To ensure the temporary and safe evacuation of civilians from Deir Hafir, the army has opened a humanitarian corridor on the M15 highway on Thursday and Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the army published maps of locations described as terror hideouts to be targeted in Deir Hafir and urged civilians to stay away from those areas.

The army has said it launched operations against the declared targets at 10 pm local time on Friday.

Syria welcomes withdrawal

The Syrian Defense Ministry has welcomed the decision by the YPG terror group to withdraw from contact lines west of the Euphrates River.

The ministry has said it will closely monitor the completion of the withdrawal of all personnel and military equipment to the east of the river.

It added that the move will be carried out simultaneously with the deployment of Syrian Army units to the region to ensure security and restore state sovereignty.

Authorities have said the process will facilitate the safe and rapid return of residents to their homes and villages, while paving the way for the reactivation of state institutions.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
