The ringleader of the YPG terror group has claimed the group will withdraw from areas west of the Euphrates River, as the Syrian Army has launched military operations in the region.

The terror group ringleader Ferhat Abdi Sahin has said in a statement that the withdrawal is intended to demonstrate "good faith" in complying with the terms of the March 10 agreement.

He has claimed that armed elements will begin pulling back to areas east of the Euphrates at 7 am local time on Saturday.

The Syrian army, on January 13, has declared areas west of the Euphrates under terrorist occupation, including Deir Hafir and Maskanah, as military zones.

To ensure the temporary and safe evacuation of civilians from Deir Hafir, the army has opened a humanitarian corridor on the M15 highway on Thursday and Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the army published maps of locations described as terror hideouts to be targeted in Deir Hafir and urged civilians to stay away from those areas.

The army has said it launched operations against the declared targets at 10 pm local time on Friday.