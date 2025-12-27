POLITICS
Russia accuses Zelenskyy of derailing peace push ahead of Trump talks
Kiev signals openness to referendum as Moscow rejects US-brokered proposals.
Zelenskyy eyes peace framework with Trump as Russia hardens stance [File] / Reuters
December 27, 2025

Russia has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his European backers of trying to derail a US-brokered peace plan, as Zelenskyy prepares to meet President Donald Trump in Florida this weekend to discuss proposals aimed at ending the war.

The Kremlin’s criticism came as Ukraine reported a deadly Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv, underscoring the continued intensity of the conflict even as diplomatic efforts accelerate.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Kiev and its supporters in the European Union were seeking to "torpedo" negotiations.

"Our ability to reach an agreement will depend on the political will of the other party," Ryabkov said on Russian television, adding that the latest plan "differs radically" from earlier proposals discussed between Washington and Moscow.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet Trump on Sunday to discuss a revised 20-point peace proposal, which includes a possible freeze of the fighting along current front lines, security guarantees, and economic arrangements.

"Very difficult decisions"

Speaking separately, Zelenskyy said he was prepared to submit the final plan to a national referendum if it required "very difficult" decisions on territory.

He said a ceasefire of at least 60 days would be needed to safely organise such a vote.

"If the ceasefire does not hold, turnout and legitimacy would be at risk," he said in remarks reported by US media.

Zelenskyy said negotiations had reached a stage that required presidential-level engagement to "finish it as quickly as possible," adding that several agreements with the United States were close to completion.

However, Moscow has shown little sign of softening its position.

Russia continues to demand that Ukraine withdraw fully from eastern regions and abandon efforts to join NATO, conditions Kiev has repeatedly rejected.

Meanwhile, Russian forces struck Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv on Friday with a guided aerial bomb, killing at least two people and injuring eight others, according to local officials.

"One man died on the spot, another died in the ambulance," said Oleg Synegubov, the governor of Kharkiv Oblast, adding that civilian vehicles were set ablaze and nearby residential buildings damaged.

Russia has not commented on the strike, which hit a civilian area with no military facilities, Ukrainian officials said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
