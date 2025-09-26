When Palestinian actor Motaz Mahlees was cast as Omar A Alqam, a paramedic with the Palestinian Red Crescent, he says the project stopped being an exercise in craft and instead became a duty.

The weight of the role hit him immediately – he remembers getting goosebumps the moment he learned he had been selected for the role.



“It wasn’t acting anymore,” he tells TRT World. “It felt like [I was] living the story.”



The feeling only deepened on set, where the production used Hind’s actual voice recordings rather than a reenactment.



For Mahlees, on the right in the photo above, hearing her pleading voice was among the most unsettling experiences of his 16-year career.



“It was really, really hard to listen to her voice. It's a child, five years old, begging for safety, to be rescued, to be safe.”

Written, directed, and edited by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab is a docudrama that reconstructs the events of January 29, 2024, when Hind Rajab was trapped in a car in Gaza, under fire from Israeli tanks.



It highlights recordings from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which spent hours trying to reassure Rajab as she lay trapped in a car, where Israeli fire had killed her aunt, uncle, and three cousins, and another cousin who survived initially but then died as well, as she and her family tried to evacuate Gaza.

“Please come to me, please come. I am scared,” she is heard sobbing in the recordings, with the sound of bullets being fired in the background.

Israeli forces then killed the girl, along with the two ambulance workers who had rushed to the scene to rescue her.



Ben Hania built the film around the original audio recordings of those calls; much of the film’s power comes from layering her voice over a dramatised account of the dispatchers and medics who tried to rescue her.



The film premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in early September 2025, where it received an extraordinary reception, a 23-minute standing ovation, setting the tone for immediate international attention.



The festival later awarded Ben Hania the Silver Lion, and the film swept several collateral awards at Venice.

Film critics on the Rotten Tomatoes site are all unanimous but one, in their assessment of the film's raw power. It has a 96 percent approval rating, with reviewers describing the film as “searing” and “unflinching”.



The project attracted notable industry support. Executive producers include Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Alfonso Cuaron, Rooney Mara, and Jonathan Glazer; while production partners include Film4 and Plan B, Brad Pitt’s production company.



The raw nature of the film, coupled with the Venice spotlight, has raised hopes for a broad international release, with Tunisia selecting the film as its entry for the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category at next year’s 98th Academy Awards.

Mahlees tells TRT World that the role left him emotionally shaken. “It's literally heartbreaking reading the script.”

“I was having lots of dreams, nightmares. And even when I'm walking in the streets, sometimes I hear her voice in my head. It's not something I can control.”



For him, the film is a call to action. Mahlees and other cast members have used press opportunities to urge governments to end the genocide, to cut military support to Israel, impose sanctions, and to push for legal accountability.

Related TRT World - Gaza war film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' wins second prize at Venice Film Festival

‘Enough’

At the news conference in Venice, one of the actors, Saja Kilani, playing first responder Rana Hassan Faqih, read a statement on behalf of the cast and crew.

“Hind’s story carries the weight of an entire people; it is not hers alone. Her voice is one amongst 19,000 children who lost their lives in Gaza in the last two years alone,” she said.

Referring to the helplessness the Red Crescent workers felt as they anxiously waited for Israeli authorities to allow for an ambulance to seek Hind Rajab, Kilani asked, “How have we let a child beg for life and go unheard?”