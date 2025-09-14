ASIA PACIFIC
Japan's elderly population hits record 29.4%
One in seven workers is now aged 65 or older, government data shows.
Elderly people perform health physical exercise in a park early in the morning. / AA
September 14, 2025

Japan’s population aged 65 and older has risen to a record 29.4 percent, the highest share among countries with more than 40 million people, government data has shown.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Sunday that the number of seniors stood at 36.19 million. Of these, 9.3 million were still working, marking the 21st consecutive annual increase. The figure means one in seven workers in Japan is now elderly.

The ministry said the senior population included 15.68 million men and 20.51 million women.

A revision to the industrial safety and health law in May requires companies to improve working conditions for older employees, as the risk of workplace accidents rises with age.

Looking ahead, the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research projects the senior population will reach 39.28 million by 2040, making up 34.8 percent of the total as the second baby boom generation from 1971–74 grows older.

Among countries with populations above 40 million, Italy ranks second after Japan, with 25.1 percent of citizens aged 65 or older, followed by Germany at 23.7 percent.

Japan also has a notably high proportion of people aged 75 or older, at 17.2 percent, far exceeding other nations with large elderly populations.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
