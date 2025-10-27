Newsletters and the film grapevine had been teasing audiences about Annemarie Jacir’s new film Palestine 36 since it wrapped production, and the buzz increased after it premiered in Toronto in September.

The film is a historical drama on a grand scale, bringing together the resources of the British Film Institute, Doha Film Institute and TRT Sinema, among others.

Palestine 36 finally made it this side of the Atlantic and had its first public screening on October 17 as part of the London Film Festival. Tickets were sold out as soon as they went on sale.

Hardened Palestine film fans who queued up outside the Mayfair Curzon for last-minute tickets had the privilege of seeing the film’s stars. Husam Zumlot, the newly recognised Palestinian state’s ambassador to the UK, filed past them to witness this cinematic event.

The screening began with welcoming speeches from Palestine 36’s makers, followed by several minutes of applause.

When the film started, the first caption read “1936, The Year You Were Born”, the Palestinian filmmaker clearly telling the story of someone dear to her.

The caption felt like she was also addressing the audience, saying it’s a year you too could have been born in, you too could easily have been subjected to the same twists of history.

Palestine 36 takes place in Ramallah, the town and a fictional village called Basma.

The film is interlaced with colourised archival footage that shows the coming of the European Jews, the building of the settlements, and the destruction of Palestinian villages.

In that sense, Jacir is fleshing out the camera-shy faces we are used to seeing in black and white reels, people who witnessed the theft of their land, and who tried to resist it to set an example for generations to come.

The film starts with a scene of the first radio broadcast of the British Mandate in Palestine.

We are introduced into the modern world of the 1930s, the joys of easy communication, women’s skirt suits and exciting journalism.

This aspect of the story focuses on Khuloud (Yasmine Al Massri) and her husband Amir (Dhafer L'Abidine), who run a kind of salon for the Anglo and Arabophone chattering classes of Ramallah, with Khuloud representing the “new woman” dressed in men’s clothes and writing political columns with a male alias.

‘A new land registry system’

There are always English officers present, and to the Turkish audience, these scenes of “explaining ourselves to the British” will be very familiar, especially from the work of Halide Edib, who was writing during the British occupation of Istanbul a decade earlier.

These scenes of polite society alternate with scenes from the village, and the go-between is Yusuf (Karim Daoud Anaya), who speaks perfect English.

He brings news and newspapers from the town, and we see the children comment on the picture of the King of England, who “has to leave the throne because he is in love with a divorcee”.

The main novelty of the times for the villagers, however, is the settlers in short shorts, building settlements right next to their land and surrounding them with barbed wire.

Soon, an English official (Billy Howlie) pays a visit to the village and informs the elders that England is introducing a new land registry system, “replacing the Ottoman donum ”.

The word “replacement” has rarely sounded so sinister in a scene in a cinema. Just as the viewers know this is the beginning of the end, the villagers realise at once that this replacement of the Ottoman system will be used in favour of the European Jewish settlers.

Jacir is depicting a moment when, on the surface of it, the settlements could have gone a different way. There is a very telling scene where the Palestinian landowners sit at a table and discuss whether the Jews are not good for business in Palestine, and that they pay good money for the land.