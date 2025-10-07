European Union governments have agreed to limit the travel of Russian diplomats within the bloc, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Under the draft rules, diplomats, technical staff, and family members would have to notify host countries (or possibly travel with permits) before moving between EU states.

Reuters also reported the latest EU decision but noted that independent verification remains pending.

The move is driven, in part, by concerns that operatives exploit diplomatic cover to engage in espionage, sabotage, information operations, or infrastructure attacks, as per the FT report.

Currently, Russian diplomats working in any of the 25 EU member states that belong to the Schengen free movement zone — as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland — can move freely within the area.

According to the newspaper, the initiative put forward by the Czech Republic is part of a new package of sanctions from the EU.

Unanimous support is required for its adoption, and Hungary, the last country to oppose the measure, has withdrawn its veto, those briefed on the negotiations told the FT.

However, the decision may be postponed due to a dispute over Austria's demand to lift sanctions on assets allegedly linked to a Russian businessman.