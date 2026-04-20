Iran will take part in the second round of talks with the US in Islamabad despite the latest hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, two Pakistani sources familiar with the mediation process told Anadolu on Monday.

The Iranian delegation is likely to arrive in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, according to the sources, although Tehran has not officially confirmed its participation in the possible talks yet.

Tehran is expected to be represented by the same delegation that took part in the first round of talks earlier this month, led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf and included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The US delegation, likely to be led by US Vice President JD Vance, will include special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are expected to arrive in Islamabad late Monday night or Tuesday, the sources said, adding that Vance may land separately.

There has been no official statement from Washington about the arrival schedule for the US delegation.

At least two US planes carrying "advance delegates" and security personnel already landed in Islamabad on Sunday, multiple Pakistani sources familiar with the developments told Anadolu.

Islamabad is in the spotlight again as it is set to hold a possible second round of high-stakes talks between the US and Iran in an attempt to bring a negotiated settlement to the weeks-long Middle East armed conflict.