The UN has said the winter conditions in besieged Gaza are turning deadly as 11 children have died of hypothermia, and renewed calls to lift Israeli restrictions on humanitarian operations.
Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference on Friday that "families in Gaza continue to face harsh winter conditions."
He reported that "on Tuesday, another child reportedly died from hypothermia," adding: "This is the eleventh child who has died this way since the beginning of the winter season, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza."
Noting that since October, "the UN and our partners have distributed tens of thousands of tents, providing shelter to over half a million people," Haq stressed that "tents provide limited protection, especially during the rainy season."
"We continue calling for more durable shelter solutions to limit people's dependency on tents," he added.
Haq also warned that food access remains fragile, saying: "Even with the improvements in food consumption this month, humanitarians stress that the entry of aid and commercial supplies must be sustained and further diversified."
He said that efforts to address malnutrition have expanded, adding: "Humanitarians have expanded services through dozens of facilities established since the ceasefire."
"We reiterate that restrictions on humanitarian operations must be lifted," Haq said, calling on Israel to end "the ongoing ban on UNRWA" and urging that humanitarian partners be allowed to operate "without hindrance across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem."
Israel killed over 71,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 171,400 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.
It reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and displaced all of its population.