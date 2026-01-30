The UN has said the winter conditions in besieged Gaza are turning deadly as 11 children have died of hypothermia, and renewed calls to lift Israeli restrictions on humanitarian operations.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference on Friday that "families in Gaza continue to face harsh winter conditions."

He reported that "on Tuesday, another child reportedly died from hypothermia," adding: "This is the eleventh child who has died this way since the beginning of the winter season, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza."

Noting that since October, "the UN and our partners have distributed tens of thousands of tents, providing shelter to over half a million people," Haq stressed that "tents provide limited protection, especially during the rainy season."

"We continue calling for more durable shelter solutions to limit people's dependency on tents," he added.