Indonesia warns of possible rain as Sumatra floods kill over 500, hundreds still missing
On Monday, the country's National Disaster Management Agency said the number of deaths from ongoing floods and landslides climbed to 502, with 508 still missing.
Rescuers carry the body of a flood victim in Agam, West Sumatra, Indonesia, November 30, 2025. / AP
December 1, 2025

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) has issued a forecast for potential rain across much of the country as the death toll rose in Sumatra from severe flooding and landslides.

The forecast was issued after BMKG recorded increased rainfall in various regions on Monday and said several cities were at risk of experiencing extreme weather, Kompas TV reported.

On Monday, the country's National Disaster Management Agency said the number of deaths from ongoing floods and landslides climbed to 502, with 508 still missing.

The latest figure brought the death toll from flooding across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka to more than 1,000.

The agency said that search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts for a sixth day in the affected areas to locate those still missing.

The data also showed that 646 people were injured, while 1.1 million were affected, hundreds of homes were damaged, and more than 290,000 people were displaced by the floods.

Many affected areas remain unreachable, and search teams are working both on the ground and from the air, but the challenging terrain is limiting the use of heavy machinery.

