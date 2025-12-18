The Israeli army staged a new cross-border raid into Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province on Thursday, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, local media reported.

Syria’s state-run Alikhbaria TV said that tanks and bulldozers advanced into the village of Muallaqa in the southern Quneitra countryside.

No further details were provided by the broadcaster.

There was no comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the raid, but Damascus has repeatedly called for an end to the Israeli violations.

Israeli incursions in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fueling public anger.