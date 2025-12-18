WORLD
2 min read
Israeli forces raid village in Syria’s Quneitra province in latest sovereignty violation
Israeli tanks and bulldozers advance into Muallaqa village in southern Quneitra, Syrian state media reports, the latest in a series of near-daily incursions into Syrian territory.
Israeli forces raid village in Syria’s Quneitra province in latest sovereignty violation
UN General Assembly demands Israel withdraw from occupied Syrian Golan Heights. / AP
December 18, 2025

The Israeli army staged a new cross-border raid into Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province on Thursday, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, local media reported.

Syria’s state-run Alikhbaria TV said that tanks and bulldozers advanced into the village of Muallaqa in the southern Quneitra countryside.

No further details were provided by the broadcaster.

There was no comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the raid, but Damascus has repeatedly called for an end to the Israeli violations.

Israeli incursions in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fueling public anger.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces raid southern Syria, set up checkpoint in Quneitra

On Wednesday, Israeli forces fired artillery shells from positions they occupy in the western Tel al-Ahmar area toward eastern Tel al-Ahmar, near the village of Kwdana in southern Quneitra.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government has posed no threat, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution