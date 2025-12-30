Doner, lahmacun, and simit topped the list of Türkiye’s most popular food choices in 2025, according to an analysis of nationwide ordering data that mapped consumers’ preferences across days, months, and product categories.

Data from the online food delivery app Yemeksepeti, compiled from millions of orders placed throughout the year, showed that doner, thinly sliced meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie, retained its leading position among the country’s most preferred cuisines.

Lahmacun is a thin flatbread topped with minced meat and spices, and simit is a sesame-coated circular bread commonly eaten as a street snack in Türkiye.

Global options such as burgers and pizza, along with kebab, also ranked among the most frequently chosen foods, reflecting a balance between traditional tastes and international flavours.

While Turkish cuisine continued to maintain a strong presence with classic dishes, global flavours accounted for a significant share of daily consumption habits.