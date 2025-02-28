WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy says he wants Trump to be 'more on our side'
After their meeting at the White House, Zelenskyy said it will be difficult for Ukraine to hold off the Russian forces without the US' help.
00:00
Zelenskyy says he wants Trump to be 'more on our side'
Zelenskyy says his relationship with Trump could be salvaged. / AP
February 28, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during an interview he wants US President Donald Trump to be "more on our side", adding that it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to hold off Russian forces without American support.

"It will be difficult for us," Zelenskyy said on Thursday when asked by Fox News's Brett Baier if Ukraine can win or hold off Moscow without Washington's backing.

"That's why I'm here. That's why we speak about the future negotiations. It will be difficult without your support," the Ukrainian leader said after White House talks with Trump earlier in the day broke down.

Zelenskyy also said his relationship with the US president can be salvaged.

Zelenskyy 'overplayed his hands'

Meanwhile, Trump said that the meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House did not work great, and the Ukrainian leader overplayed his hand.

Speaking to reporters before he departed for Florida, Trump reiterated that he is looking for peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"From his standpoint, he very much overplayed his hand. We're looking for peace. We're not looking for somebody that's going to sign up a strong power and then not make peace because they feel emboldened," said Trump. "We're not looking to go into a 10-year war and play games."

Trump said Zelenskyy was looking to continue the war and "fight, fight, fight."

RECOMMENDED

"This is a man that wants to get us signed up and keep fighting," he said.

Oval Office face-off

Both comments came after the Oval Office face-off between the two leaders.

Trump said Ukraine will have to make "compromises" in a truce with Russia, which has occupied swaths of Ukraine, destroying cities and towns along the way.

Zelenskyy responded, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that there should be "no compromises with a killer on our territory."

The session soon devolved into Trump and Vice President JD Vance loudly berating Zelensky in front of US and international media outlets, with Vance calling the Ukrainian "disrespectful."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports