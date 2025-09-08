The US Supreme Court has again backed President Donald Trump's hardline approach toward immigration, letting federal agents proceed with raids in Southern California targeting people for deportation based on their race or language.

The top court on Monday granted a Justice Department request to put on hold a federal judge's order temporarily barring agents from stopping or detaining people without "reasonable suspicion" they are in the country illegally, by relying on race or ethnicity, or if they speak Spanish or English with an accent, among other factors.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has backed Trump in most of these cases. The court's three liberal justices publicly dissented from the decision.

Los Angeles-based US District Judge Maame Frimpong had issued the order on July 11. Frimpong found that the Trump administration's actions likely violated the US Constitution's Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The judge's order applied to her court's jurisdiction covering much of Southern California.

In a written filing, the Justice Department defended targeting people using a "reasonably broad profile" in a region where, according to the administration, about 10 percent of residents are in the country illegally.

The administration's request marked its latest trip to the Supreme Court seeking to proceed with policies that lower courts have impeded after casting doubt on their legality.

Trump won election last year to a second term as president with promises of record-level deportations. His administration's immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, have prompted panic in immigrant communities as well as protests, and have drawn lawsuits over the aggressive tactics employed by masked and armed federal enforcement agents.

In May, Stephen Miller, a senior Trump aide and the architect of the Republican president's hardline immigration agenda, demanded that the leaders of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency ramp up deportations, setting a goal of 3,000 daily arrests.

Trump sent National Guard troops and US Marines into Los Angeles in June in response to protests against the federal immigration raids, marking an extraordinary use of military force within the United States to support civilian police operations.

Local officials and California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, contested the deployment of troops, calling them unlawful and saying the actions were unnecessary and only served to inflame tensions.