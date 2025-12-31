Zohran Mamdani was sworn in just before midnight on January 1 as New York City mayor, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian to lead the largest city of US after taking the oath of office on the Quran.

The ceremony was held at the abandoned Old City Hall subway station, one of the city’s original stations built in 1904 and decommissioned in 1945.

New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath alongside Mamdani’s family ahead of a public ceremony on Thursday afternoon to be led by Sen Bernie Sanders.

According to several US media outlets, the Qurans used during the ceremony included a copy belonging to Mamdani’s grandfather and another once owned by Black writer and historian Arturo Schomburg lent by the New York Public Library.

Mamdani, 34, is also the first African-born person to serve as New York City’s mayor. He was born in Uganda to Indian immigrant parents.

He won the mayoral race in November 4 elections, defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in a historic victory for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing.

A democratic socialist, Mamdani ran a campaign focused on affordability and expanded social services, pledging free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, expanded rent-stabilised housing and raising the minimum wage to $30 per hour by 2030.

Most of Mamdani's predecessors were sworn in on a Bible, although the oath to uphold the federal, state and city constitutions does not require the use of any religious text.

And while he has focused heavily on the issue of affordability during his campaign, Mamdani was outspoken about his Muslim faith. He frequently appeared at mosques across the five boroughs as he built a base of support that included many first-time South Asian and Muslim voters.

Modest design

While it is unclear how Schomburg, a Black Puerto Rican historian whose collection documented the global contributions of people of African descent, came into possession of the Quran, scholars believe it reflected his interest in the historical relationship between Islam and Black cultures in the United States and across Africa.

Unlike ornate religious manuscripts associated with royalty or elites, the copy of the Quran that Mamdani used is modest in design. It has a deep red binding with a simple floral medallion and is written in black and red ink.