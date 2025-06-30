The rapid economic growth in Central Asian nations is driving demand for new large-scale electricity generation facilities. Despite abundant energy resources, including hydrocarbons and hydropower, recent developments suggest that the region’s focus will increasingly shift towards developing nuclear energy.

On June 20, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Atomic Energy, met with Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom to discuss building a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, a roadmap was approved outlining the project's preparation and execution stages, including engineering surveys and of design documentation.

On the same day, Rosatom and Uzbekistan's Agency for the Development of Atomic Energy (Uzatom) signed an agreement to explore developing a large-capacity NPP in Uzbekistan.



The initiative plans to build two power units of 1,000 MW each, with the option to expand to four units. A joint working group has been formed to examine key aspects of the project, estimate construction costs, and support decision-making.

When signing the agreement, Likhachev said Russia would build “the best stations on the planet” in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



Kazakhstan’s nuclear goals

A week earlier, Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency announced that it had finalised the selection process for the consortium leader to build the country’s first NPP.

This followed negotiations with top global reactor technology suppliers, including site visits to their production facilities. The shortlist comprised of Russia’s Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation of China (CNNC), Électricité de France (France), and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (South Korea).

The companies submitted detailed technical and commercial proposals covering estimated construction costs, project timelines, financing models, strategies for localising equipment and construction, and opportunities for collaboration in the nuclear fuel cycle.

The Commission for the Development of Nuclear Industry of Kazakhstan concluded that Rosatom’s proposal was the most beneficial, followed by China’s CNNC in second place, while France's EDF and South Korea's KHNP jointly in third.

The agency noted that Russia and China are building more than 20 reactors domestically and abroad, while France and South Korea are building just two each. It stated that Russia and China have “greater experience in participating in international consortia” and are “better able to integrate equipment from different manufacturers into a single project.”

Based on Rosatom's proposals, efforts are underway to attract state export financing funded by the Russian Federation. The Agency will continue working with international partners to establish an effective consortium for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant.

Plans to build the facility were first announced in 2019. Four years later, in 2023, expected cost for the project ranged between $10 billion to $15 billion.