WORLD
2 min read
Trump marks 100 days with promise to restore America's industrial strength
At Michigan rally marking 100 days in office, US President vows a manufacturing revival, slamming undocumented migrants, and hailing auto jobs returning: "Companies are coming in by the tens," he told supporters.
00:00
Trump marks 100 days with promise to restore America's industrial strength
President Trump holds a rally in Michigan to mark the first 100 days of his second term / AP
April 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has kicked off a pair of events in Michigan commemorating his first 100 days in office, aiming to reassure Americans about the country's direction.

"Watch what's happening — the companies are coming in by the tens. You gotta see what's happening. They all want to come back to Michigan and build cars again," Trump said at a rally in Macomb Community College, north of Detroit, on Tuesday.

"We're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country — and that's according to many, many people," Trump said.

"This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history — and everyone is saying it."

Speaking earlier at a National Guard base, Trump touted his administration's investments in defense and praised the foreign policy record of his first administration, from 2017 to 2021.

'$1 trillion investment in national defense'

In a relatively rare moment of bipartisanship, the president lavished praise on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

He said she had played a key role in "saving" the Selfridge Air National Guard Base northeast of Detroit, where local media reported concerns about the base's future last year.

"I'll be supporting a record-setting $1 trillion investment in our national defense," said Trump, speaking before dozens of troops, as well as Whitmer and Hegseth.

RECOMMENDED

During the speech, he said the base in Selfridge would be receiving 21 Boeing F-15X jets. Whitmer said in a statement the move secured the base's mission and was a "huge, bipartisan win for Michigan" that will protect jobs.

Trump later spoke at an evening rally in Warren, near Detroit. That event, his biggest since assuming office on January 20, was an opportunity for him to tout what his administration sees as his core achievements in the opening months of his second non-consecutive term.

A three-day Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Sunday showed that 42% of respondents approved of Trump's performance so far, while 53% disapproved. That is down from 47% approval in the Reuters/Ipsos poll in January.

The share of respondents who approved of Trump's economic stewardship was only 36% in the latest survey, the lowest level in his current term or his 2017-2021 presidency.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel has no legal authority to scrap Jordanian-era laws in occupied West Bank: Experts
Iran expresses gratitude to Türkiye, regional countries for their 'goodwill' in US talks
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit