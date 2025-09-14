ASIA PACIFIC
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
After violent demonstrations, Karki pledges to honour youth calls for transparency, economic fairness, and ending corruption.
Newly sworn-in interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki vows peaceful transition before elections in March 2026. / Reuters
September 14, 2025

Nepal's new leader vowed on Sunday to follow protesters' demands to "end corruption" as she began work as interim prime minister, after "Gen Z" youth demonstrations ousted her predecessor.

"We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation," said Sushila Karki, in her first public comments since taking office on Friday.

"What this group is demanding is the end of corruption, good governance and economic equality," she added. "You and I have to be determined to fulfil that."

The 73-year-old former chief justice held a minute's silence on Sunday for those killed in the unrest, before meetings began in the key government complex of Singha Durbar -- where several buildings were set on fire during mass protests on Tuesday.

At least 72 people were killed in two days of protests, and 191 injured, the government's chief secretary Eaknarayan Aryal said Sunday, increasing an earlier toll of 51.

It was the worst unrest since the end of a decade-long civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

