The US Justice Department has begun releasing a long-awaited cache of records from its investigations into convicted, disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, though much of the material was heavily redacted.

The files include numerous photographs showing prominent figures from Epstein’s social circle, among them former US president Bill Clinton, as well as Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

Many documents, however, feature extensive blackouts, raising questions over whether the disclosure will satisfy demands for transparency.

In one example, seven pages listing 254 masseuses have every name obscured beneath thick black bars, accompanied by the note: "redacted to protect potential victim information."

Despite the redactions, the files offer limited insight into Epstein’s ties to wealthy and influential individuals, including President Donald Trump, who previously acknowledged a past social relationship with the financier.

Some documents contain censored images of nude or scantily clad figures, while others show Epstein and associates posing with firearms, their faces obscured. Previously unseen photographs include images of Clinton in social settings, with parts of the images blacked out.

Related TRT World - New Epstein estate photos show Trump, Bannon, Clinton among other high profile figures

'A fraction of the evidence'

The White House quickly highlighted Clinton’s appearance in the files.

Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on X: "Slick Willy! @BillClinton just chillin, without a care in the world. Little did he know…"

Democrats, however, criticised the release as incomplete.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the disclosure failed to meet the intent of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the Justice Department to publish its unclassified Epstein records, subject to legal and victim-privacy protections.

"This set of heavily redacted documents released by the Department of Justice today is just a fraction of the whole body of evidence," Schumer said.