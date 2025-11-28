Baghdad, Iraq - Baker Al Almani runs his fingers along the weathered brick walls of his family's 145-year-old house, feeling the grooves carved by time and history.

“Every morning when I open these wooden doors, I'm not just starting a business,” he says, watching steam rise from traditional Iraqi tea glasses. “I'm keeping alive a piece of Baghdad's soul.”

Built in 1880, the Al Almani House in Baghdad's Al-Sarai district has witnessed the rise and fall of empires, survived wars and sanctions, and now serves as one of the city's few heritage cafés.

Al Almani's story exemplifies the delicate balance facing hundreds of heritage-house owners across the capital, where traditional architecture crumbles under relentless urban expansion and commercial pressure.

His decision to convert his ancestral home into a café represents one possible path forward, though not without controversy among purists who believe these structures should remain untouched monuments to the past.

A vanishing architectural memory



Across Baghdad, traditional houses – some nearly two centuries old – are disappearing as the ancient city transforms into a congested commercial space.

The remaining heritage homes cluster in the older neighbourhoods on both sides of the Tigris – in Karkh and Rusafa districts, in districts like Al-Kifah, Al-Betaween, Al-Karrada, Al-Waziriya, Al-Adhamiya, Al-Saadoun, Haifa Street, and Al-Rashid Street.

Many of these homes once belonged to prominent Iraqis who helped shape the nation’s political and cultural history: the house of sculptor Jawad Selim , creator of Iraq's famous “Freedom Monument”; and the residence of celebrated poet Mohammed Mahdi Al Jawahiri , considered one of the greatest Arab poets of modern times.

Beyond their cultural significance, these houses represent remarkable examples of climate-adapted architecture that modern construction has largely abandoned.

With thick walls, shaded courtyards, wind towers, and elevated rooms designed for natural ventilation, they were engineered to withstand Iraq's extreme heat long before mechanical air conditioning.

UNESCO guidelines note that such traditional Middle Eastern designs can reduce energy consumption by up to 40 percent compared to modern buildings – a relevance that grows as temperatures rise across the region.

Iyad Kadhim, Director General of Iraq's Heritage Department, says there are roughly 7,000 registered heritage houses nationwide, with Baghdad holding the largest share, followed by Nineveh and Basra provinces.

“The department is implementing a comprehensive plan to protect and maintain heritage buildings and areas in Baghdad and several provinces, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, the Antiquities Authority, and partner agencies,” Kadhim explains.

However, a significant portion of these houses has already been lost to urban expansion and commercial development, with many disappearing entirely.

Among the notable survivors is the house where British mystery writer Agatha Christie stayed during archaeological missions in the 1930s. Located on the Tigris riverbank in Karrada Mariam, the house is privately owned but monitored by the Heritage Department.



Christie lived there with her husband during archaeological expeditions in northern and southern Iraq, writing some of her works there, including her famous play The Mousetrap, which premiered in London in 1952.