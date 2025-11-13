US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Thursday praised Syria’s “remarkable transformation from isolation to partnership” and called on the US Congress to fully lift the Caesar Act sanctions, a set of measures drawn up years ago to target the Assad regime.

Barrack hailed President Ahmad al Sharaa’s visit to Washington last week as “a decisive turning point in the modern history of the Middle East – and in the remarkable transformation of Syria from isolation to partnership.”

Al Sharaa on Monday met US President Donald Trump at the White House, in the first-ever visit by a Syrian president since the country’s independence in 1946.

“In a warm and substantive meeting this week, President Donald J. Trump and President al Sharaa reaffirmed a shared conviction: that the time has come to replace estrangement with engagement, and to give Syria – and its people – a genuine chance at renewal,” Barrack said on the US social media company X.

Syria’s participation in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS/Daesh stands as “a historic framework marking Syria’s transition from a source of terrorism to a counterterrorism partner” and a commitment to counterterrorism efforts, he said.

Türkiye’s ‘steadfast diplomacy’ on Syria