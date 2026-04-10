Israeli parliament’s decision to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners is "essentially no different from Hitler’s policies against Jews," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“What is being done is discrimination, it is racism, it means implementing in Israel a worse version of the apartheid regime that was overthrown in South Africa in 1994," Erdogan said on Friday at a meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Women’s Wing.

He said that imposing the death penalty only for Palestinians amounts to "apartheid' and turns law into an "instrument of racist fascism."

The Israeli Knesset passed the bill earlier this month to reinstate the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners allegedly convicted of killing Israelis.

Backed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the proposed law mandates capital punishment for acts deemed to harm the state of Israel, raising concerns over its scope and intent.