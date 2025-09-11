Mexican investigators were working to determine the cause of a crash in which a tanker truck carrying more than 49,500 litres (13,000 gallons) of gas exploded on a major highway in the capital, killing at least three people and injuring 70.

The fiery crash on Wednesday that burned more than two-dozen vehicles created a gruesome scene of badly burned survivors staggering in the street in tattered clothing as first responders rushed to the scene. The injured suffered second and third-degree burns.

Regulators said a preliminary review revealed the truck did not have up-to-date insurance, allowing it to transport gas.

While Wednesday’s accident involved a large tanker, rather than the smaller ones that make residential deliveries, both have been involved in deadly crashes over the past decade.

In 2020, a double tanker carrying liquid propane flipped on a highway in the western state of Nayarit and killed 13 people when the fire spread to other vehicles.

In 2015, a leak on a smaller propane truck making a delivery at a Mexico City maternity hospital allowed gas to leak into the building and blow most of it up, killing five and injuring dozens.

“This is a horrible accident,” Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said at the site of the explosion Wednesday night.

Lists of the injured showed that some suffered burns over 100% of their bodies. Among those injured were a baby and a 2-year-old child.