A coalition of Muslim civil rights organisations has called for the immediate release of a Palestinian-American community leader in Milwaukee, detained by agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a government agency that has drawn criticism for questionable arrests and aggressive tactics.
Salah Sarsour, head of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and a board member of American Muslims for Palestine, was pulled over by more than 10 ICE agents while driving near his home on Monday, according to the Islamic Society of Milwaukee.
He was first taken to a detention facility in Chicago before being transferred to one in Indiana. The group said he had been a lawful permanent resident in the US for over 32 years.
Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), called the detention "utterly unjust and cruel," saying the administration is "targeting a Palestinian-American for having the courage to be a leader and to stand against injustice."
"Once again, the administration is targeting a Palestinian-American for having the courage to be a leader and to stand against injustice. We call for his immediate release and return to his family," Awad said in a statement.
'Smokescreen'
A coalition of organisations, including CAIR, the US Council of Muslim Organizations, American Muslims for Palestine, and others, issued a joint statement condemning the "abduction," saying Sarsour was being targeted on the basis of his Palestinian and Muslim background.
They dismissed the allegations against him as a "smokescreen" to silence his advocacy.
The coalition drew parallels with the cases of Mahmoud Khalil, Leqaa Kordia, and Mohsen Mahdawi, accusing the US of using the justice system to suppress voices critical of Israeli policies "at a time when it is carrying out a genocide in Gaza."
Since taking office last year, the second Trump administration has targeted pro-Palestinian figures, denying them visas to enter the US and seeking to deport them over their advocacy for a free Palestine.
The crackdown has faced judicial obstacles. Many of the protesters targeted for deportation have been freed from detention by court orders while their cases proceed. Judges have also blocked some of Trump's attempts to freeze funds for universities.