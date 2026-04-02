A coalition of Muslim civil rights organisations has called for the immediate release of a Palestinian-American community leader in Milwaukee, detained by agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a government agency that has drawn criticism for questionable arrests and aggressive tactics.

Salah Sarsour, head of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and a board member of American Muslims for Palestine, was pulled over by more than 10 ICE agents while driving near his home on Monday, according to the Islamic Society of Milwaukee.

He was first taken to a detention facility in Chicago before being transferred to one in Indiana. The group said he had been a lawful permanent resident in the US for over 32 years.

Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), called the detention "utterly unjust and cruel," saying the administration is "targeting a Palestinian-American for having the courage to be a leader and to stand against injustice."

"Once again, the administration is targeting a Palestinian-American for having the courage to be a leader and to stand against injustice. We call for his immediate release and return to his family," Awad said in a statement.